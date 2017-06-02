Sachin – A Billion Dreams box office collection day 7: The docu-drama earns Rs 41.20 crore in its first week

Everyone got excited when it was announced that a docu-drama on the life of Sachin Tendulkar was going to be made. The movie, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, was finally released on May 26 and we have to say, it has left everyone impressed. Not only has it impressed the masses, it has performed decently at the box office too. On day 7, the film raked in another Rs 2.40 crore to take its total tally to Rs 41.20 crore over the first week. Talking about the detailed collections, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, mentioned on Twitter, “#SachinABillionDreams Fri Rs 8.60 crore, Sat Rs 9.20 crore, Sun Rs 10.25 crore, Mon Rs 4.20 crore, Tue Rs 3.50 crore, Wed Rs 3.05 crore, Thu Rs 2.40 crore. Total: Rs 41.20 crore.”

Sachin: A Billion Dreams was released in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English. But it was the Hindi version that raked in the majority of the money. Breaking the total tally down, Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#SachinABillionDreams – Week 1. Hindi: Rs 35.99 crore. Marathi: Rs 1.67 crore. Tamil: Rs 1.40 crore. Telugu: Rs 1.58 crore. English: Rs 56 lakhs. Total: Rs 41.20 crore.” (ALSO READ – 5 flaws we found in Sachin: A Billion Dreams that may bother a true cricket fan)

With the huge fan following that Sachin Tendulkar commands, we always knew that Sachin: A Billion Dreams would perform well. Obviously, the decent screen space (2000 plus screens) also helped but the fantastic story line, that’s Sachin’s life, majorly helped its cause. However, a docu-drama performing so well is a fantastic achievement. The movie is now the highest opener and highest opening weekend grosser for a docu-drama. (ALSO READ – 5 reasons why India preferred to watch Sachin Tendulkar score boundaries with Sachin: A Billion Dreams rather than Johnny Depp drink rum)

In its lifetime run, we estimate Sachin: A Billion Dreams to collect Rs 50-60 crore plus at the box office. Made on a small budget, we are sure that the makers will already be enjoying a decent profit. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates from the world of B-town right here…