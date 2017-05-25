Sachin: A Billion Dreams celeb reviews: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh hail Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic as an inspirational journey

This weekend, we could have some record of sorts at the box office. For the first time ever in the history of Indian box office, a biographical docu-drama will be running to packed eek.theatres. Well, we can’t expect anything less when the subject of that movie happens to be none other than Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is the big release of the week. Directed by the Emmy-nominated James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams showcases the life and career of one and only Sachin Tendulkar, right from his childhood to him winning the World Cup in 2011.

Sachin Tendulkar had held a special screening last night for his former Indian team-mates and Bollywood friends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Anupam Kher and others. And they have only great reviews to give about the movie. Here are some of the reactions…

Aamir Khan

“I have been a huge fan of Sachin since the very beginning. I have watched his film and it’s a very beautiful film and for any Sachin fan, it’s an emotional movie as we can experience Sachin’s entire journey once again on the big screen. When I saw the movie I really loved it as we can experience the important moments in his career and personal life once more. All of us who are such big fans of Sachin will really love this film, and especially his last speech which can make us cry at any point in time. I believe people will love it.”

Amitabh Bachchan

“Apart from the life history of Sachin, I believe it’s a fantastic film for the pride of India, and I was telling Sachin, this film should be shown to every individual in the country. It should be shown in every school, not just because we are so proud of Sachin, but how proud he has made the country. I am so glad this movie was made.”

Shah Rukh Khan

“People in India, as well as overseas, hear Sachin’s name and get inspired. Our hopes have been pinned up on him for years, and even now he has been guiding us. I am really happy that somebody decided to make a film on his career and personal life. “

Ranveer Singh

“What can we say about Sachin Tendulkar. There are no words to say for this man, this icon, this legend, really one of the greatest public figures in our young country’s history, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time across sports, an inspiration to me and I’m sure to millions and millions of young Indians and young people across the world. I am extremely happy that my brother Ravi Bhagchandka, it is his first time as a producer, it’s amazing to see his journey completed today, he has been wanting this and dreaming about this day for so long and I have been with him through that entire process, through all these years that he has been dreaming about this day and its finally coming true it’s a very special day for me.”

Sushant Singh Rajput

“His story is different alongside being powerful. Each time I would come back from school, the most important question that I would ask was, I hope Sachin isn’t out. So that was the thing that would decide my day. We will get to see his story, there can be nothing better than that.”

Kriti Sanon

“I think he is someone who has inspired the whole country and all of us are huge fans and it’s great to watch his journey once again.”

Raveena Tandon

Finally #SachinABiliionDreams unfolds on screen.Theatres all set to become stadiums with the chant of sachhhhinn saccchin coming alive again pic.twitter.com/hRZLo0XCi0 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 24, 2017

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is scheduled to release on May 26.