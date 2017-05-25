Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie review by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Indian Cricket Team

Sachin Tendulkar‘s docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to hit the silver screen tomorrow. Since the time first trailer of the film was released, it had everyone excited for the film. And yesterday the members of Indian Cricket Team were among the first ones to witness the Sachin hysteria. While Sachin Tendulkar has often created history with his records on the cricket field, this time he is expected to do the same with his film at the box office. And if reviews by stalwarts like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli are anything to go by then the film is everything fans are expecting it to be and will break all the records.

Yuvraj Singh

According Mumbai Mirror, he said, “I think the movie was fantastic, very moving. Chants of ‘Sachin Sachin’ reminded me of the World Cup which was beautiful. It will always remain in our hearts.” Also read: Aishwarya, Amitabh, SRK, Aamir, Ranveer greet Sachin Tendulkar at his film’s screening and we have it captured in 5 clicks

Virat Kohli

It was special. Childhood memories came rushing back to me…All the moments that inspired me, Paaji (Yuvraj) to become a cricketer. We understood his mindset. It was beautifully compiled. It will be a massive success, specially in our country. I think people are going to love it. I wish him all the best.”

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, who himself saw his biopic release last year, said, “I think it’s fantastic, slightly different from what all of us are used to watching. It’s the man speaking, so it’s his side of the story. Sachin had a long career, it was interesting to watch the comments of all the people that are close to him, people who watched him over a period and the family members and close friends. I think it was very nice to see Anjali bhabhi (Sachin’s wife) talk about what he thought about things in the family videos in there where Paaji is playing with the kids, moments where Anjali bhabhi, their parents and all of that. Very inspiring, very nice and you can see how India changed, from when he made his debut to when he retired. It’s not only about having the talent, it’s the hard work that goes into utilising that talent. It’s all about the phenomenon that we call Sachin. It was a pleasure watching this film. Don’t miss it.” Also read: Sachin Tendulkar’s former team-mates Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin attend the special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams – view pics

R Ashwin

I don’t know where to begin. I wouldn’t call it a movie in the first place, it was a great experience, to be truthful. Over a duration of two and half hours, I think Sachin’s movie was significant because it felt like a complete walk down the memory lane of Indian cricket. It was not just a movie of a cricketer; it also explained how India has changed over 25 years because in a country where we were trying to make good news happen, Sachin was the good news for most of us. I really loved it.

Shikhar Dhawan

He tweeted, “Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi’s movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him.”

KL Rahul

He tweeted, “Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions!”

Ajinkya Rahane

He tweeted, “thank you Sachin Sir for inspiring everyone Indian @sachin_rt”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

He tweeted, “Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, it’s a great story by the great man @sachin_rt”

VVS Laxman

He tweeted, “Congrats @sachin_rt on a wonderful Film.Thoroughly enjoyed it Sach👌I am sure everyone will love watching it & get inspired👍 #SachinPremiere”

