Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie review: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic gets a rousing round of applause from critics

When I had written the review of Sachin: A Billion Dreams and had given it the highest rating I had ever given to a movie I had reviewed, there was a kind of hesitation in my mind. Was I right in giving such a high rating to a film that mostly glorified its subject (Sachin Tendulkar, in this case)? Am I writing from the point of view of a critic or have I become that ardent cricket fan once again? I thought for a moment, snorted ‘Screw it!’ and gave it the rating it deserves. The fan of cricket won over the snobby critic in this match. Yes, I agree that Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a very partial movie, and Sachin Tendulkar is very reluctant to discuss the bad patches of his career, But after watching Mary Kom, Azhar and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, why should we even have such high expectations? If you have the same thought, and if you are a kid who has grown up watching Indian cricket and the emergence of Sachin Tendulkar (Not a fan. But RESPECT!) in the ’90s, I am sure you will love this movie.

Here’s what my review says of the James Erskine directed movie…

“Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a movie strictly for cricket fans. But then that’s the entire country, including yours truly. At the end of the movie, a fellow journalist told me ‘This is the happiest I have seen you after any movie.’ It’s true because I just watched a good piece of cinema where I became a cricket fan once again, and had relived my childhood. This is easily the best movie on cricket, and whether you are a Sachin fan or not, you will find tears flowing through the sides of your cheeks at the end of the film. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is highly recommended. Just make sure you cheer with the rest of the audience …Sachin…Sachin…!”

Thankfully, most of the reviews agreed with my sentiments, if not with the rating…

Vinayakk Mohanarangan from Scroll.in says…

“Nostalgia is a powerful tool, and Erskine seems to be fully aware of that fact. If you are a fan, if you are one of those who grew up with a habit of turning off the television set when he got out, this movie is a joy-ride. If you are a critic, either during his playing days or of what he has become since, there is nothing in the movie that would change your opinion.”

Rohit Bhatnagar from Deccan Chronicle says…

“Overall, it is a good watch, but at the end, it’s a documentary which is a compilation of real-life footages. The idea of promoting it as a film is a little weird. It is like any other documentary made on several sportspersons that are available online. Or perhaps it’s Sachin’s vast popularity across the globe that the director thought of the idea of making it.”

Mike McCahill from The Guardian says…

“Certain sections land somewhere between admiring and naggingly authorised. Erskine soft-pedals around Anjali Tendulkar’s decision to abandon her medical studies to become a full-time wife, Sachin’s apparently fraught relations with India’s ever-byzantine Board of Control for Cricket, and the pressures of delivering for fans who think nothing of torching a stadium upon an upper-order collapse. Adherents should, however, be sated by the basic combo of heavy-hitting archive and carefully placed lifestyle detail: the revelation that Tendulkar is a Dire Straits devotee cues a montage of his majestic batting – in a deft edit-suite flourish – to Sultans of Swing.”

Shubra Gupta from Indian Express says…

“Erskine takes all-too familiar material and makes of it an engrossing film, for both fans who may claim to know more about him than he himself, as well as those who may not live and breathe Sachin. It glides seamlessly from one big ticket event in Sachin’s life to another — the lucking into Achrekar Sir, his coach, the moment he saw Anjali for the first time, the time he held his newborn first, the losing and gaining of the captainship of the Indian time, the vocal disappointment after big losses, and a vital look at the blood and sweat that goes into the making of a successful sports star.”

Raja Sen from NDTV says…

“Sachin: A Billion Dreams is thankfully not a biopic. This is a documentary not merely about the man with that name, but one narrated by him, one where he tells his own story in his own words. It is not journalistic or incisive or probing. It feels, instead, intimate – as intimate as it can feel, anyway, for a film where an audience claps and cheers alongside those who clapped and cheered live, years ago. Which is to say: it is us today applauding in time with us yesterday.”

However, not all reviews were glowing…

Suhani Bhatnagar from India Today says…

“Documentaries about icons made with the support and participation of the subject’s family can be informative and insightful. See Asif Kapadia’s Senna and Stevan Riley’s Listen to Me Marlon which paint a lesser-seen portrait of a renowned figure and steer clear of becoming hagiographies. Sachin: A Billion Dreams just about avoids turning into one because it knows well how to exploit India’s biggest obsession – cricket – and its absolute devotion to its biggest icon. One wishes Erskine was a bit more daring and threw more bouncers to the formidable batsman. They may have made him uncomfortable but they would also be revelatory.”

Sreehari Nair from Rediff says…

“Sachin: A Billion Dreams would undoubtedly work for a big section of the audience, thanks to its easy scandalising of nostalgia. I, however, found it to be an exasperating watch, because it never dares to expand beyond the bounds of that easy nostalgia or try to honestly investigate one of cricket’s most brilliant minds. The movie takes the energy of our hallowed Sachin chants, and plays them back to us. We are expected to drown in the euphoria of our own voices. At this point, A R Rahman recycles one of his biggest hits Vande Mataram and places it against an image of Tendulkar. In what seems like the only subtext that can be drawn, the man and the motherland are suddenly one. 2 hours and 20 minutes later, I walked out of Sachin: A Billion Dreams learning not one additional thing about Tendulkar: Not one factoid, not one statistic.”

Have you watched Sachin: A Billion Dreams? Share your thoughts here…