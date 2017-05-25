Sachin: A Billion Dreams quick movie review: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic will make you relive your own childhood

For any cricket fan in India, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is the one movie that they had been waiting all their life. This is the closest they can get to the story of God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. The movie has promised to be a voyage of the master blaster from the time he was a kid to the time when he was the star of Indian cricket. BollywoodLife’s film critic Sreeju Sudhakaran is watching the movie right now, and it just reached the interval. Here is how Sachin: A Billion Dreams has fared for him so far…

Sachin: A Billion Dreams begins with showing perhaps Sachin's happiest moments in his life. No it is not his first century. Neither is it the wonderful Sharjah 98 conquests nor the 2011 World Cup win. It is the births of his children, Sara and Arjun. That should give you the idea of the movie – this is Sachin's personal journey. A journey you will surely love and cherish. But it is not entirely about Sachin. It is also about the resurgence of cricket. Above all, it was all about our childhood.

Whether you are a fan of Sachin or not, if you have lived through the '90s being an India, he has been a special part of your life. The movie first starts telling his journey through a dramatised version of Sachin's childhood. Those moments are cute, before the movie gets into the documentary mode. We get to see all his old videos and matches and we can't help but cheer for them. But it is not all about matches and his career – there are discussions and moments of his personal life as well. His and Anjali's love story make for a cute Bollywood Love Story. And those scenes with little Sara are like any of our home videos.

The movie is not just about Sachin’s victories, it is also about his failures. And that’s what makes Sachin: A Billion Dreams so engaging. If God can fail and return, why can’t we?