Sachin: A Billion Dreams opens to a decent occupancy of 40 per cent at the box office

Ardent fans of Sachin Tendulkar are jumping in joy as their idol’s movie, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, has finally hit the movie screens today. The film has surprisingly opened to an occupancy of over 40 per cent at the box office. The movie has been released in over 2400 screens across India and in 400 screens overseas. Considering that, 40 per cent is decent enough. Also, the makers hadn’t really created a lot of buzz around the film and yet the film has managed to do well on the first day of it’s release. So we are expecting that the film will do relatively well over the weekend. Though it’s pretty difficult for it to topple Baahubali: The Conclusion’s record, it can sure make a record of it’s own. After all, it’s Sachin Tendulkar!

Trade expert, Akshaye Rathi, revealed to us as to how he thinks that the film is clearly not meant for box office. He said, “It’s a docu-drama which is not in the commercial, mainstream format. The subject of this film is Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most popular icons, who is also a living legend in India. People don’t just love him but worship him. Very honestly, this is one movie where it’s about a person who has made India so proud that I wouldn’t even like to try and analyse the box office figures here. This movie is not for the box office. This movie is a tribute to a man who has made the dreams of millions of Indians come true, who has given us so much of happiness every time he walked into the stadium with his bat. I really think it’s not a good idea to judge this film by its box office potential. Just go out there and watch the journey for this legend.” (ALSO READ: Box office not applicable for Sachin: A Billion Dreams, reveals trade expert)

BollywoodLife film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran watched the film and here’s what he had to say about it: “Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a movie strictly for cricket fans. But then that’s the entire country, including yours truly. At the end of the movie, a fellow journalist told me ‘This is the happiest I have seen you after any movie.’ It’s true because I just watched a good piece of cinema where I became a cricket fan once again, and had relived my childhood. This is easily the best movie on cricket, and whether you are a Sachin fan or not, you will find tears flowing through the sides of your cheeks at the end of the film. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is highly recommended. Just make sure you cheer with the rest of the audience …Sachin…Sachin…!” You can read the full movie review here.