Sachin Tendulkar looks striking in the Indian Air Force uniform during the special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams – view HQ pics

Sachin Tendulkar‘s docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams is one of the major releases of the week. Directed by acclaimed documentary maker James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions, the movie is about the life and career of God of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. Anything about Sachin will be lapped up by his million fans, and his movie is quite anticipated by them. The trailer has been brilliant and the music score has been provided by Academy Award winning AR Rahman.

Yesterday, Sachin Tendulkar had held a special screening for the Indian Air Force officers at the Air Force stadium, that was also attended by his pretty wife Anjali. The officers even made Sachin Tendulkar don the Air Force uniform, and we must say, the Master Blaster was looking quite striking in that. BTW, did you know that Sachin Tendulkar is the first sportsperson and the first person without an aviation background to be awarded the honorary rank of group captain by the Indian Air Force? So in a way, this screening was just professional buddies catching up after work!

Sachin: A Billion Dreams showcases various aspects of Sachin Tendulkar’s life, including his family life while also covers the infamous match fixing scandal that some members of the Indian Cricket team was involved in. Apart from Hindi and English, the movie will also be dubbed into Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.