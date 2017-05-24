Sachin Tendulkar’s former team-mates Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin attend the special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams – view pics

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a one of a kind movie that will be gracing our theatres this Friday. For one, it is not mainstream cinema, it’s a biographical docu-drama, and yet it is getting a wide release. And secondly, it’s directed by James Erskine, a foreigner, and an acclaimed documentary film-maker. But then nothing can be small when the subject of the movie is Sachin Tendulkar, whom Indian cricket fans revere as God of Cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has been promoting the movie like any superstar would do with their blockbusters. He has also been holding special screening for the movie, first for the Indian Air Force officer (of which he is an honorary member) and now for the Indian team.

The special screening of the movie was attended by a few of the Indian team members who have played with Sachin in the past, or of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, as well as the Mumbai Ranji team. The screening was held in Mumbai today, and the invites for the event were quite interesting. Cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane to name a few, were present in full force at the premiere of the film. The Indian cricket team members were seen in immense anticipation to experience the aura of Sachin Tendulkar on the big screen. They were even seen cheering for the cricket legend when Sachin Tendulkar made an appearance on the red carpet.

Here are a few pics from the premiere…

Sachin A Billion dreams bring to the silver screen one of the most inspiring stories of Sachin, the cricketing legend on celluloid. The film is touted to bring to the forefront the unheard story of the ace cricketer. Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is all set to release on May 26.