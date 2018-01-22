SAG Awards 2018 FULL winners list : Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,Missouri, Big Little Lies win big

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoured the best achievements in film and television performances of the past year. Dark comedy ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ took home three trophies while ‘Big Little Lies’ notched a couple of wins for Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. The ceremony also featured Kristen Bell”>Kristen Bell as the first-ever emcee. (ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2017: Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, the cast of Stranger Things bag top honours)

Here’s the full list of actors who took home a SAG Award:

FILM

Best Cast in a Motion Picture – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture – Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture – Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Allison Janney, I, Tonya

TELEVISION

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series – This Is Us

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series – Veep

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series – Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series – William H. Macy, Shameless

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Best Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series – Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series – Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies