Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan to get married on November 27

In another story of cricket meets cinema, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are all set to get married on November 27, this year. They broke the news about their engagement earlier this year and also announced that they will tie the knot by the end of 2017. As per latest reports, Zaheer and Sagarika’s D-Day has been confirmed to be November 27. We are sure their fans are already excited about the pictures from the day. Just like Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding, we might just get to see B-Town folks and sports stars dancing the night away on the upcoming day as well. In fact, it was Yuvraj and Hazel’s wedding when Zaheer and Sagarika made an appearance together and confirmed their relationship.

Talking about how Zaheer popped the question, Sagarika revealed in an interview that it was impromptu. “It was a surprise for me too as it came right in the middle of the IPL season. We wanted to get away from the city as we had two days off in between matches. So he flew me to Goa for a day and that’s how the engagement happened,” she stated. How sweet! Well, we can’t wait to check out their wedding scenes!

In an earlier interview, Sagarika revealed that she will continue working as an actress after marriage! Sagarika stated, “Definitely, I’m just looking at doing some good work.” She also confirmed that she would love to do more roles and hopes to bag good offers in the coming days. “Big or small, the medium doesn’t matter. I did a Marathi film (Premachi Goshta in 2013) because it helped me grow as an actor. I’m guessing priorities will change after marriage but Zaheer is supportive of my decision knowing I love being on the sets,” she concluded.