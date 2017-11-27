Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding mania continues; hit their final reception party looking damn regal together – view HQ pics

Newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan certainly seem to be having the time of their lives hosting one party after another. I mean, no seriously! The wedding festivities, which began with a court marriage on November 23, called for an intimate cocktail party on the same night followed by Mehendi and Sangeet night on the following weekend. Just when we thought that was about it, here comes yet another set of pictures of the beautiful couple walking hand in hand to host their final reception party at Taj Lands’ End, tonight! Indeed, what a celebratory week it has been for Sagarika and Zaheer…Also read: Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan look like a million bucks at their wedding reception – view pics

We love what Sagarika is wearing for her wedding reception. The flowing Golden lehenga- choli looks so beautiful. In fact, it’s the minimal accessories that’s working wonders on her look. A heavy choker neckpiece with that stunning maang-tikka and there…there..she’s out to turn heads looking like a million bucks. As far as Zaheer’s look is concerned, he picked a dark blue band-gala kurta with white chudidaar to go with and is seen acing it pretty well. All in all if we were to rate the Khan couple on this particular reception look then we would go for a 8 on 10, simply because the two have kept it so subtle, yet so classy! Here, check out all the pictures below:

When Zaheer and Sagarika were asked about their relationship and what it took to convince their respective families considering it’s an inter-religious marriage, Zaheer said, “Both our families are evolved enough to understand that it’s about marrying the right person over marrying into the same religion. It’s important to be a good human being.” Sagarika too seconded his thoughts adding, “My parents are also open-minded and their primary concern was that I marry the right person. I am sure they may have had their apprehensions, but after meeting him, it cleared a lot of things for them. He is perfect.”

Perfect love story calls for a happily ever after, isn’t it? Keep watching this space for more pictures from Sagarika and Zaheer’s reception party, right here only on BollywoodLife.