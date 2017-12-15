Saif Ali Khan and the team of Kaalakaandi tell you what it is all about – watch video

Kaalakaandi‘s teaser really got us excited about the film. All of sudden a trailer as quirky as this breaks out and we aren’t the same again. Okay fine… that was a bit dramatic. But what we meant was we were blown away after watching the trailer. It has so many shades that we watched it on loop several times. There was also this nagging question in our head, ‘What the heck is Kaalakaandi?’ which made us check out the trailer even more to make sense of it. Turns out even the cast of the film was bugged by the same question. We have an EXCLUSIVE video just for you where the actors are trying to explain what the word Kaalakaandi means.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan is fine with Kaalakaandi-Padmavati clash, thanks to Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar

According to Saif Ali Khan, it’s like SNAFU which when elaborated means, Situation Normal: All Fucked Up. We googled it further to understand what exactly it means. Google explains, “a confused or chaotic state; a mess.” So Kaalakaandi is that as per Saif’s definition. The others said a few things that you should listen to because only then you will understand the true meaning of the term.

The trailer came out some time back, and it starts off with a bang with Saif Ali Khan doing some crazy antics in front of a hooker. As the confused woman looks at him shocked, he replies he has no clue why he did that. The trailer then shows a montage of scenes from the movie, with gunshots, parties, pubs, car chases and a sinister looking Deepak Dobriyal. All in all, enough masala to make us wait for January 12 eagerly. What about you?