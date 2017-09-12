Saif Ali Khan fans are not ready to see Salman Khan playing the lead in Race 3!

Ardent fans of Abbas-Mustan’s Race franchise were in for the shock of their lives recently. Before they could be happy about the fact that there is a third Race film in the offing, they were crestfallen on learning that Saif Ali Khan won’t be headlining the cast this time around. Yep, it was announced that Race 3 will star Salman Khan as the male lead. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Chef, Saif confirmed this piece of news by wishing Salman all the best for the film and reiterating that he had not been approached by the producers for Race 3. Ouch, that hurts. So we ran a poll asking fans as to what did they think of this new development. And, boy, were Saif Ali Khan fans pissed! The Race actor won the poll hands down with many fans demanding that he returns to the franchise in the comments.

On the day when Saif announced that he has not been approached for Race 3, we ran a poll asking if fans were happy to see Salman replace him. Saifians, as Saif fans like to call themselves, outweighed Bhai fans by a vast majority. A staggering 72 per cent of voters said that they were NOT happy with Salman replacing Saif. ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan REACTS on being replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3 – watch video

Well, Salman might just turn things around for himself when the movie hits the theatres. As of now, Race 3 is yet to go on the floors. BTW, not just Saif, but the director has been replaced too. At the helm of affairs would be Remo D’Souza. Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a part of the ensemble star cast in the second part, will be there in the third one too, playing the female lead.

There are, of course, other members in the star cast too, but the official announcement, as producer Ramesh Taurani recently said, will be made this week.