Saif Ali Khan is fine with Kaalakaandi-Padmavati clash, thanks to Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar

We were absolutely blown away by the super quirky trailer of Kaalakaandi that released yesterday. The trailer starts off with Saif Ali Khan being told by the doctor that he has cancer. What follows next is a montage of shots, which tells you almost nothing about the story but gives you a gist of what to expect from the film – exactly how a good trailer should. ‘Hope, greed, love, lust – every action has a reaction’ seems to be the common thread binding all the stories together. Overall, the trailer manages to reel us in and honestly, we can’t wait for the film to release already.

Saif’s film has already run into its fair share of troubles. The actor, at the trailer launch event yesterday, revealed that the Board wanted as many as 72 cuts in the film but thanks to the tribunal or FCAT, the film managed it with just one. Isn’t that a victory. However, that didn’t stop the film from getting delayed. It was earlier supposed to release on September 8 but post facing issues with certification, it was postponed to release at a later date. There were even talks of the film being an online release what with the niche content. But we all heaved a sigh of relief when the film, which is Delhi Belly writer, Akshat Verma’s directorial debut, announced January 12 as its release date. Even the trailer announced the same. (Also read: Kaalakaandi trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s dark comedy will leave you in splits but only if you watch it before it gets CENSORED!)

But with Padmavati already delayed, having not released on December 1, the slate of film releases is adversely hit. Padmavati is a huge film, one that has been in the news constantly, and it won’t come as a surprise if, when it releases, it manages to break and create records. But things are in a lurch as of now. With certification for the film still pending and the protests refusing to die down, it remains to be seen as to when will the film finally release. However, trade experts are predicting that the makers of the film will be looking at a January release to avert a major clash with any other film. But if that happens, then Kaalakaandi, might get affected. Considering it targets a niche audience, it is imperative that it has an open window in order to be able to enjoy the audience’s attention unhindered at least for a week. And the makers of the film might want that.

However, Saif isn’t really bothered. Speaking to DNA, he said, “Recently, we saw Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing on the same day and both films did well. Personally, I feel it’s a good time to have films releasing alongside one another. But filmmakers are wary about it and you need to take that into consideration.” Well, we agree with Saif on the two-film releasing together theory but clashing with a biggie like Padmavati doesn’t seem like a great idea for Kaalakaandi. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below…