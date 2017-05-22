Saif Ali Khan on paying alimony to Amrita Singh: I am not Shah Rukh Khan

The internet is a strange place indeed. It doesn’t let sleeping dogs lie as age-old interviews, clips and posts suddenly start trending. This explosive interview of Saif Ali Khan after his much publicised nasty divorce with Amrita Singh has suddenly sprung up and is now going viral. Now, it has been decades since the couple split up but this old interview has surely put them in a spot again. In the interview, that took place 10 years ago, Saif was quoted making a lot of shocking statements about his marriage with Amrita and the bitter end of it. While he spoke of how he was tired of being called a bad influence on his kids and how he was restrained from meeting them, Saif also spoke about the alimony settlement. He was asked to pay Amrita about Rs 5 crore. However, he was only able to give her Rs 2.5 crore, not to forget the lakhs of rupees regularly transferred to Singh to take care of the kids.

He was quoted telling Telegraph, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I’ve no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who’ve joined her after my departure.” Right after the nasty divorce, Saif was in his worst of times, with barely any money left and having lost more than he could afford.

ALSO READ – If Saif Ali Khan is trapped in an elevator with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Singh, this is what he will do

In the same interview, he also stated how he might not have had a lot of luxuries but he was in a better place because of his then girlfriend Rosa. “Rosa and I stay in a pokey two-room apartment. Still, I’ve never been more at peace with myself. After a long long time, I feel my self-worth has returned. It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again. Today, if I’ve found someone who actually makes me feel I’m worth something, what’s wrong with it’ Earlier, I had hit such a rock bottom with my self-esteem that I’d be shocked if someone complimented me for my looks! Today if someone says something nice, I say, ‘That’s fine. Stars are supposed to be complimented’,” he added.

The interview had quite a lot of appalling statements made by the actor. Thankfully, both Saif and Amrita have come a long way since their spiteful divorce and things seem quite better between the two now.

Stay tuned to this space for more…