Saif Ali Khan to return as Russian mafioso-Zombie Hunter in Go Goa Gone 2, confirms Dinesh Vijan

Saif Ali Khan is on a film signing spree. After a no show in 2016 and just one film in 2015, Saif Ali Khan returned to the big screen earlier this year with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. However, the film bombed at the box office but that didn’t deter Saif Ali Khan as he’s all ready for reportedly three more films this year with Chef, Kala Kandi and Baazaar. Apart from that he has signed a medical drama with Vipul Shah ‘s next directorial. It is reported that he’ll also be playing an Army officer in one of his films but the biggest news is the green signal to his 2014’s much loved Go Goa Gone. Yes, the sequel is lit! And it is film’s producer and Saif’s former partner that spilled the beans about the sequel. Also read: After being a filmmaker, chef and a stockbroker, Saif Ali Khan to turn doctor for upcoming Vipul Shah directorial?

Talking to mid-day he said, “Saif and I are talking about a sequel to Go Goa Gone. He is leading the project and the script is now being developed. It’ll be produced under Illuminati Films (Saif and Dinesh’s joint production banner).”

Talking further about the film and how it has become a cult of sorts for the pop culture fanatics, he said, “The humorous dialogues in the original were appreciated by the audience. We are bringing the original cast together for the sequel.”

Saif and Dinesh co founded Illuminati Films and their first production was super hit Love Aaj Kal in 2009. Their second film together was 2012’s Agent Vinod which didn’t work at the box office but they returned with Cocktail (2012) which again was a superhit at the box office. After an average, Go Goa Gone (2013) and two disasters in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014) and Happy Ending (2014) the two partners parted ways. Dinesh went on to start his own production house Maddock Films, under which he produced Finding Fanny (2014), Badlapur (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his upcoming directorial debut, Raabta (2017). Also read: Is Saif Ali Khan following Akshay Kumar’s strategy in Bollywood?

There were rumours about the rift between Saif and him to which he said, “It ended amicably. We met at work and became good friends. Our friendship has always gone beyond work and we have shared a great bond. He has been instrumental in my growth.”

He also stated that it is their busy schedule that makes it difficult for them to “meet and bounce ideas off of each other”. “But I wished Saif before Rangoon’s release and when Taimur was born.”

He signed off but not before talking about his directorial debut, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta, “We are having a crazy schedule editing the film, but it’s fun. This is my toughest film till date.”