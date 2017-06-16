Saif Ali Khan UNHAPPY with daughter Sara Ali Khan’s decision to enter Bollywood?

Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her BIG Bollywood debut next year. The actress has signed up for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. While we all were super happy to hear about this, looks like her father was not so happy with her decision. Yes, Saif seems to be unhappy with Sara’s choice as he feels she could have chosen a more stable profession. He even went on to say how no parent would want to his/child to have such a life filled with fear. Surprised? Well, we were surely stunned by his reaction.

While talking about how he felt after hearing about Sara’s debut, Saif told DNA After Hrs, “A little nervous. Fear is the most driving factor in the industry. Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children.” (ALSO READ – It’s OFFICIAL! Sara Ali Khan kickstarts her Bollywood debut with a trip to Kedarnath – view pic)

The actor even revealed that he was not involved in Sara’s decision to chose Sushant Singh Rajput‘s Kedarnath, but he will always be there to give her advice. As he added to the popular daily, “No, I wasn’t involved in it. Look, I am there if she needs to ask or talk to me about anything. I know what she is doing and we talk about films just like we do about everything else.” (ALSO READ – Decoding Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s MASTERPLAN ahead of their Bollywood debut)

Anyway, how excited are you to see Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara on the silver screen? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates from B-town right here…