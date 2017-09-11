Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi is something that is very rare in Bollywood, says Deepak Dobriyal

Saif Ali Khan has a very interesting line up of films but if there is one film which has most of the movie watching audience intrigued then that is, Kaalakaandi. So when I had a chat with Deepak Dobriyal for his upcoming film Lucknow Central, we also chatted about Kaalakaandi where he is playing an integral character. Talking about the film he revealed an interesting detail about it. He said, “The movie is about three different stories that are interlinked. And interestingly all the three stories are shot with three different cameras. Audience will get to see 10-12 experiments in this film. It’s a rarity.”

When I further asked him if he thinks audience is ready for such experiments. He retaliated that audience is ready especially for those who are aware of technicality will lap it up and those who aren’t will also love the stories.

In fact adding on to what Deepak said, Inaamulhaq, his costar from Lucknow Central added that audience was always ready, in fact now finally filmmakers are ready.

Watch the video below:

The film was originally supposed to release on September 8 2017, however it was postponed and the team is yet to decide on a date and confirm. The reason for this delay was said to be the fact that the team hasn’t had sufficient time to complete the censor process after the CBFC suggested cuts. The makers however had confirmed in the their official press release that “a new date shall be announced shortly”.

Along with Saif Ali Khan Kaalakaandi also boasts of an interesting ensemble cast that includes Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, and Neil Bhoopalam. Watch this space for the latest Bollywood news and updates…