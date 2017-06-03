Did you know? The girl in Sridevi’s MOM has also played Fawad Khan’s step daughter before!

If the motion poster of MOM intrigued you, then you shouldn’t miss the film’s teaser, that came out today. The shockingly gripping 2-minute-long video has our curiosity soaring. Sridevi‘s character, Devki, is shown married to Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui. From a distance they look like one happy family – a caring mother, a doting father and two lovely daughters. But it’s after a few minutes into the trailer when you realize that something is not right between Devki and her elder daughter, played by Sajal Ali. At first you feel that maybe it’s just a normal mother-daughter thing where the latter refuses to open up to her mother but the last scene of the trailer, where she addresses Devki as ‘Ma’am’, makes it almost obvious that she is not her biological daughter. But there is more to the film than just their troubled relation, the family drama turns into a thriller after an unfortunate incident, which is not revealed in the trailer. ALSO READ: MOM trailer: Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui add every bit of mystery and drama in the film

While people have appreciated Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna’s performances, a lot of people are tripping over the girl who plays her elder daughter. With her beautiful emotive eyes and innocent looks, the young girl has already made her way into the hearts of a million Indians and we think it’s time you guys know more about her.

Her name is Sajal Ali and she is a popular face in Pakistan. Having started her career in 2009, the actress is known for playing a variety of characters both in television and films. Ali garnered critical acclaim for portraying a possessive child in the telefilm Behadd (2013), which also starred Pakistan’s superstar Fawad Khan. Co-incidentally she played the role of a step-daughter there too and Adnan Siddique played her biological father while Fawad played her prospective step-father.

MOM might be her debut film in Bollywood but back there in Pakistan she is already a huge sensation thanks to her film Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay (2016) and the many successful television series she has been a part of, including Mohabbat Jaye Bhar Mein (2012), Sitamgar (2012), Meri Ladli (2012), Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah (2013), and Gul-e-Rana (2015). We are sure MOM is going to add an extra feather to her hat and we can’t wait to watch the talented actress perform.