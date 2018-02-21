Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is going on floors in January 2019!

All die-hard fans of Salman Khan can never have enough of his movies. If at all, they will be happy to have a Salman Khan film every Friday. Well, the actor can’t promise you that but he sure is trying his best. We already have Race 3 and Bharat coming up and Kick 2, too, has been announced. Well, now we have some deets about Kick’s sequel.

Sajid was speaking at the trailer launch of Baaghi 2, when he was also questioned if Ahmed Khan will also be directing Kick 2. While Sajid refused to comment on who will sit in the director’s chair, he did reveal that the movie will go on floors in January 2019 and the following Christmas has been locked as the release date.

Earlier, Sajid, had also confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the sequel as well. He told a news daily, “At an event, Salman was handing over the Best Director Award to me and he had said in jest, ‘Kick 2 is ready now, and Jacqueline, you are not there!’ He just joked and news spread that Jackie would be replaced in the film.” He further added that he is writing the script keeping Jacqueline in mind. Yayy!

Speaking of trailer launch of Baaghi 2, it was a spectacular affair. Close to 200 fans of Tiger Shroff were present at the event. It was almost impossible to listen to the dialogues in the trailer.

Kick 2 is going to be Salman’s third sequel movie. First two being Tiger Zinda Hai (sequel to Ek Tha Tiger) and Dabangg 2. Interestingly, sequels have worked for the superstar. Tiger Zinda Hai, which released in December last year continues to make insane amount of money at the box office. In it’s seventh weekend, the movie managed to earn Rs 60 lakh thereby taking it’s total domestic box office collection to a whopping Rs 338.79 crore.