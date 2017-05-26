Salman, Aamir Khan failed to BEAT Prabhas’ Baahubali but Game Of Thrones did – Find out how

It was yesterday the much awaited trailer of Game Of Thrones season 7 was finally out. It gave us a detailed glimpse of the war to come. This season will be seven episodes long and will premiere on July 16. Cersei, Daenerys, Jon, Jamie, Arya, Sansa, Petyr Baelish, Tyrion returned, each with a different motive this season. While the trailer was fast-paced and exciting as ever, a few prominent characters were missing from the scene. But looks like fans didn’t have a problem with that as the much anticipated trailed locked in 61M views in 24 hours! A report on Deadline stated, this trailer raked in 61 M views across digital platforms ( Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others) This means the trailer has BEAT the mighty Baahubali 2 that collected 50M views within 24 hours, on its launch! When the Baahubali 2 trailer released on July 16, it opened to a phenomenal response as it clocked in 50m views in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam) What Shah Rukh, Salman couldn’t manage, Game Of Thrones pulled it off with ease. Also Read: Game Of Thrones season 7 trailer: 5 major revelations about Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Cersei, Daenerys Targaryen OUT!

For those who don’t know, Game of Thrones is one of the most watched TV series across the world. It’s based on George R R Martin’s book series – A song of Fire and Ice. The series has completed six seasons and will now launch to its seventh season. Reports have confirmed the next season will be its last and the shortest. Season 7 will begin form where we left off on the last season. This time, we will enter the war scene all the seven kingdoms fight for the throne. Cersei is currently ruling over Kings Landing while Daenerys is heading towards Dragonstone to begin her reign. Jon Snow has been declared the king of the North and Ser Davos is preparing for a bigger fight – The rise of the Wight Walkers.

So which moment was your favourite from the Game Of Thrones season 7 trailer?