Salman Khan adores Matin Rey Tangu, his Tubelight co-star a lot!

We all know about Salman Khan‘s love for kids. He just loves to spend time with them and be around them. The videos of him playing with Ahil proves it clearly that he loves to be with them. In fact, every time that you spot him with kids, he looks the happiest. But it isn’t Ahil who has got Salman wrapped around his fingers. The actor simply adores his little Tubelight co-star, Matin Rey. (Also read: Salman Khan begins the promotions of Tubelight on India Banega Manch – view HQ pics!)

Yes, Salman just can’t get enough of him. We hear that he is constantly in touch with the boy who hails from China. Salman plans to get him to India but not now. You will have to wait till the release date of the film to see the child in India. The actor will get him here when Tubelight nears its release date. Nobody had any clue about Matin’s involvement in the film until Salman introduced him to the world on his Instagram account. The little boy then landed in India and was hosted by the actor at his apartment. For those many days, they were inseparable. Salman even took him along to attend his driver’s son’s wedding where the little one looked a bit out of place but the actor was all smiles. There are even images of him happily chatting with Rey. You can see how much he adores this little boy from his film from his face. He was brimming with pride. Salman is so adorable in such moments. It was completely visible from his post for Matin which he had done to introduce him.

Introducing Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/XLBD80Fu9F — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017

Backed by Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/e64i4ynlFt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017

If you think we are exaggerating, this tweet of his will prove our point just right.

Now we can’t wait to see them address a press conference together. It will be so damn cute. Don’t you think so?