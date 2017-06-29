Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan invited to the Oscar Academy’s Class of 2017

Oscars is one of the most prestigious awards across the world. This was because of the fact that the prizes are given out after due consideration by the Oscars Academy. The Academy compromises of actors, actresses, filmmakers, producers and critics from across the world. And for Oscars 2018, several Indian celebrities including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and a few others have been invited to be a part of the Oscar Academy’s Class of 2017. As popular trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “#Oscars / #Academy has invited new members Indian invitees – @SrBachchan, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, @priyankachopra, @aamir_khan, @BeingSalmanKhan, @irrfank, @deepikapadukone, Dir #GoutamGhose, Dir #MrinalSen, Docu Dir #AnandPatwardhan, Amrit Pritam Dutta (Sound).”

Last year, Sharmila Tagore, Freida Pinto and Deepa Mehta were part of the Academy. Earlier too, several Indians were a part of the Academy, however there weren’t so many Indian members at one go. The announcement was made when Cheryl Boone Isaacs, President of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences, told the official Oscar website, “We’re proud to invite our newest class to the Academy. The entire motion picture community is what we make of it. It’s up to all of us to ensure that new faces and voices are seen and heard, and to take a shot on the next generation the way someone took a shot on each of us.” (ALSO READ – If our award ceremonies did a goof up like Oscars 2017, here’s how Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor would have reacted)

This year, there are 774 new members from 57 countries, a record-breaking number. The Oscar Academy has noted not just a 359 per cent increase in women invited to join the Academy from 2015-2017, but also a marked rise in people of colour invited, signifying the diversity it was embracing. Among other international high-profile actors newly invited to the Academy are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Moonlight Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, Donald Glover, Chris Hemsworth, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver, Dwayne Johnson, Leslie Jones, Betty White, Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Margot Robbie, Channing Tatum, Kristen Stewart, Shailene Woodley, Ruth Negga, and Rupert Grint. Directors include Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele, David Ayer, Theodore Melfi and the Russo brothers.

(With inputs from IANS)