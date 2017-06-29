Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone – 8 Bollywood celebs invited to join “The Academy”

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan are already winning the west with their acting talent. Looks like other Bollywood celebs are not overlooked either. Well, we are talking about the much celebrated and respected “The Academy”. In their 2017 list of invitees, Academy has invited as many as record breaking 774 new members, last year the new invitees were 683 in numbers. And out of which 8 are Bollywood celebs. That includes usual suspects like Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone. And unusual ones in Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Apart from that Academy has also invited legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen (The Case Is Closed, In Search of Famine). He is the only Indian filmmaker to be invited.

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to thank The Academy, she tweeted, “Thank you @TheAcademy for inviting me and all these amazing women into the fold. It’s good to see you’ve included some guys too.” Also read: Despite poor performance, Tubelight is Salman Khan’s 11th Rs 100 crore film

Thank you @TheAcademy for inviting me and all these amazing women into the fold. It’s good to see you’ve included some guys too. https://t.co/tXrRGIkfby — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 29, 2017

Check out the full list of actors invited below (Bollywood celebs in bold):

Actors

Riz Ahmed – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Nightcrawler”

Debbie Allen – “Fame,” “Ragtime”

Elena Anaya – “Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”

Amitabh Bachchan – “The Great Gatsby,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”

Monica Bellucci – “Spectre,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

Gil Birmingham – “Hell or High Water,” “Twilight” series

Nazanin Boniadi – “Ben-Hur,” “Iron Man”

Daniel Brühl – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Inglourious Basterds”

Maggie Cheung – “Hero,” “In the Mood for Love”

John Cho – “Star Trek” series, “Harold & Kumar” series

Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch,” “Barfi!”

Matt Craven – “X-Men: First Class,” “A Few Good Men”

Terry Crews – “The Expendables” series, “Draft Day”

Warwick Davis – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Harry Potter” series

Colman Domingo – “The Birth of a Nation,” “Selma”

Adam Driver – “Silence,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Joel Edgerton – “It Comes at Night,” “Loving”

Chris Evans – “Captain America” series, “Snowpiercer”

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Girl on the Train”

Fan Bingbing – “I Am Not Madame Bovary,” “Cell Phone”

Elle Fanning – “The Beguiled,” “20th Century Women”

Golshifteh Farahani – “Paterson,” “AboutElly”

Anna Faris – “Scary Movie” series, “Brokeback Mountain”

Tom Felton – “A United Kingdom,” “Harry Potter” series

Rebecca Ferguson – “The Girl on the Train,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

Lou Ferrigno – “The Incredible Hulk,” “Hercules”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman,” “Fast & Furious” series

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” “Melancholia”

Jeff Garlin – “Safety Not Guaranteed,” “WALL-E”

Spencer Garrett – “Public Enemies,” “Thank You for Smoking”

Domhnall Gleeson – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Ex Machina”

Sharon Gless – “The Star Chamber,” “Airport 1975”

Donald Glover – “The Martian,” “Magic Mike XXL”

Judy Greer – “Jurassic World,” “13 Going on 30”

Rupert Grint – “Moonwalkers,” “Harry Potter” series

Noel Gugliemi – “Lowriders,” “The Fast and the Furious”

Jon Hamm – “Baby Driver,” “The Town”

Armie Hammer – “The Birth of a Nation,” “The Social Network”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight,” “Skyfall”

Leila Hatami – “A Separation,” “Leila”

Anne Heche – “Rampart,” “DonnieBrasco”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonrise Kingdom”

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor” series, “Rush”

Ciarán Hinds – “Silence,” “Munich”

Aldis Hodge – “Hidden Figures,” “Straight Outta Compton”

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World,” “The Help”

Bonnie Hunt – “The Green Mile,” “Jerry Maguire”

Jiang Wen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Let the Bullets Fly”

Dwayne Johnson – “Moana,” “Central Intelligence”

Leslie Jones – “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds”

Keegan-Michael Key – “Don’t Think Twice,” “Keanu”

Aamir Khan – “3 Idiots,” “Lagaan”

Irrfan Khan – “Life of Pi,” “Slumdog Millionaire”

Salman Khan – “Sultan,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”

Rinko Kikuchi – “Pacific Rim,” “Babel”

Zoë Kravitz – “Divergent” series, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Sanaa Lathan – “Out of Time,” “Love and Basketball”

Carina Lau – “Infernal Affairs 2,” “Days of Being Wild”

Tony Leung – “The Grandmaster,” “Lust, Caution”

Rami Malek – “Short Term 12,” “The Master”

Leslie Mann – “Funny People,” “Knocked Up”

Kate McKinnon – “Ghostbusters,” “Office Christmas Party”

Sienna Miller – “The Lost City of Z,” “American Sniper”

Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight”

Michelle Monaghan – “Patriots Day,” “Gone Baby Gone”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic,” “The Lord of the Rings” series

Ruth Negga – “Loving,” “Warcraft”

Franco Nero – “The Lost City of Z,” “Django”

Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “Piku”

Sarah Paulson – “Blue Jay,” “12 Years a Slave”

Robert Picardo – “Hail, Caesar!,” “TheMeddler”

Amy Poehler – “Inside Out,”“Sisters”

Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, “Jurassic World”

Zachary Quinto – “Star Trek” series, “Snowden”

Édgar Ramírez – “The Girl on the Train,” “Joy”

Phylicia Rashad – “Creed,” “For Colored Girls”

Margot Robbie – “Suicide Squad,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Maya Rudolph – “Maggie’s Plan,” “Bridesmaids”

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Life,” “The Twilight Samurai”

Henry G. Sanders – “Selma,” “Whiplash”

Rodrigo Santoro – “300,” “Love Actually”

Rade Šerbedžija – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1,” “The Quiet American”

Nestor Serrano – “The Insider,” “Lethal Weapon 2”

Amanda Seyfried – “Les Misérables,” “Mean Girls”

Molly Shannon – “Other People,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

Anna Deavere Smith – “Rachel Getting Married,” “Philadelphia”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen,” “True Grit”

Kristen Stewart – “Café Society,” “Twilight” series

Omar Sy – “Inferno,” “The Intouchables”

Wanda Sykes – “Snatched,” “Evan Almighty”

Channing Tatum – “Hail, Caesar!,” “Foxcatcher”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals,” “Kick-Ass”

Lauren Tom – “The Joy Luck Club,” “Cadillac Man”

Jeanne Tripplehorn – “The Firm,” “Basic Instinct”

Paz Vega – “Kill the Messenger,” “Sex and Lucía”

Dee Wallace – “Grand Piano,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”

Ming-Na Wen – “Mulan,” “The Joy Luck Club”

Betty White – “You Again,” “The Proposal”

Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect” series, “Bridesmaids”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Swiss Army Man”

BD Wong – “Mulan,” “Jurassic Park”

Shailene Woodley – “The Spectacular Now,” “The Descendants”

Donnie Yen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Ip Man”

Interestingly, deemed as global star, Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the list and we know why.

