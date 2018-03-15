Salman Khan all set to entertain us with high-octane car chase sequence in Race 3 – view pics

Salman Khan’s Race 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The suspense thriller has already created a huge amount of buzz, thanks to the impression of the previous films in the franchise and the mass appeal. While the first look of Salman Khan toting a gun became an internet sensation in no time, we bring you another surprise in the form of the exquisite pictures from the sets of Race 3, all the way from Abu Dhabi.

In the last schedule of the film, the makers are shooting for a high-octane car chase sequence, which will be one of the highlights of this third installment. The sequence will feature all kind of high-end cars right from Lamborghini to Aston Martin. Looking at these pictures, we can’t wait to witness that high-speed edgy sequence on the silver screen. Earlier today, the makers shared the official logo of the film, which further made us eager for the movie. In his career of 27-years, this is the first that Salman is portraying a grey character in the film, and that is enough reason for the film to have a blockbuster opening at the box office. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Race 3 has a Tiger Zinda Hai connect; find out!)

Talking about Race 3, the film is expected to be one of the costliest Bollywood films. Unlike the previous two parts, which was helmed by Abbas-Mastan, Race 3 is directed by ace choreographer and director Remo D’Souza. The film is expected to be bigger and grander than the previous parts. The stylish action thriller also features Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid. Are you excited to watch Salman Khan in a different avatar in Race 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section below…