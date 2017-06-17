After a well spent evening with family, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur take off together – View HQ pics

With Tubelight approaching, you might expect Salman Khan and Sohail Khan to be busy brothers. However, being the Khan-daani boys that they are, they decided to have a private get together. From what we hear, Sohail held a small party, only for family members and close friends. Present were Salman, Arbaaz, Arhaan, Ayush, Amrita Arora and many more. Oh and we almost forgot, Iulia Vantur. Bhai’s alleged girlfriend and Romanian beauty made heads turn in a gorgeous white ensemble. Well, pretty is a word used a lot on Iulia but can you blame us? Anyway, so as everybody left Sohail’s residence and made way for their own places, we spotted Salman and his rumoured girlfriend leaving together.

We are sort of tired of the rumours about their relationship as it has almost been a year since they’ve maintained the suspense about their relationship status. However, these moments when Salman acts like a true gentleman, leave us awestruck. He certainly dotes the ladies in his life! As you can see in the pics, Iulia, who has grown super close to the family, is seen with a big smile on her face while Bhai is looking around for his ride back home. The pics certainly confuse us about what’s cooking between them. But since they don’t wish to speak about it, we’re not going to egg them to spill the beans. Instead, we’ll just wait and watch what happens next. Oh but we’re curious to know where they took off to. Did Salman drop her back home or did they decide to go on a short drive to enjoy the city lights?

One thing sweet about the Khan family is how they all eat together, pray together and stay together. They are one family that give us immense Hum Saath Saath Hai vibes as they are always there for each other. For all those who follow the star would know how much he adores his family. Family goals, much? We certainly feel it! Anyway, with Tubelight set to release next week, this could be a good way to bust stress for Salman and Sohail, be in the company of family.

