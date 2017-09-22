Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all smiles on the last day of Tiger Zinda Hai’s shoot

Tiger Zinda Hai, one of the most awaited sequels of Bollywood starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have finally wrapped up the shoot. Their 65 day schedule in Abu Dhabi has finally come to end. While we are delighted that the movie is now complete and will soon move into post production, all the fun moments from the sets that Ali Abbas shared online will be missed! The last two months has been a fun ride for the star cast and director as they worked through gruelling schedules but also made sure they had a gala time together. Also Read: Just 13 clicks of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai journey captured by Ali Abbas Zafar

“Shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai was gruelling, challenging and a whole lot of fun. We’ve shot across pristine, relatively nseen locations in Austria, Morocco and shot on a huge lot in Abu Dhabi along with other spots. Right from the infrastructure, to the support that the local military has given us, shooting here was smooth and a great collaborative experience. Tiger and Zoya’s second outing is going to be larger than life, and the shoot lives up to that.” stated Ali Abbas Zafar on Tiger Zinda Hai’s completion.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the much talked about sequel to to the 2012 hit Tiger Zinda Hai. Like the last film, this one will also star the hit pair Salman Khan and Katirna Kaif. Interestingly this one is based on a real incident. This time, Tiger Zinda Hai will be high on action and stunts. “The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films.” stated the actor as per earlier reports. 2017 will end on a high as the film is set to release on December 22. Having said that, the team is yet to shoot one last song.