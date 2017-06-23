Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans rejoice, Tiger Zinda Hai to have a sequel!

Salman Khan’s sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai is set for a Christmas release this year, and the teaser of the film will be unveiled in the coming months. Now, there’s talk within Yash Raj Films about a third part to the series. And why not, like their other franchise, Dhoom, this Salman-starrer also has the potential. Some would say it has more potential because while Dhoom relies on different actors each time, Tiger is Bhai, and his fans are eager to see this brand move forward. (ALSO READ – Ali Abbas Zafar shares a glimpse of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song – watch video)

Says a source, “Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan have spoken about taking forward the Tiger franchise and end it with a third part. The main team remains the same. As of now, the plan is for Ali Abbas Zafar, who’s directing TZH, to helm the third part, too.” Tiger Zinda Hai begins where Ek Tha Tiger ended, and it will be the same with part three. “The ending of TZH is being designed in a way that it leaves room for another, most probably the final sequel. It will be a fresh story with newer characters and a bigger adventure, and will culminate the series.” (ALSO READ – Katrina Kaif looks feisty and fierce as she gets into the action mode for Tiger Zinda Hai)

Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles in the third part as well. Currently, they are looking for a great script or an idea. Even though the plans to make the third part are in place, there’s time before it goes on the floors, as Salman doesn’t have dates before 2019. Anyway, how happy are you to hear that Salman and Katrina‘s Tiger franchise will also have a third part? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!

(Text courtesy – Nayandeep Rakshit)