Finally! It’s a wrap for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai

From Abu Dhabi to New York to Morocco and again back to Abu Dhabi, what a brilliant journey has it been for the team of Tiger Zinda Hai. I mean, no seriously! The fact this film is not only a sequel to 2012 hit – Ek Tha Tiger but also marks the return of Bollywood’s hottest couple –Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is in itself such a huge reason to keep us thrilled until the reason of the film . And then when you get to see not one but a series of deadly pictures of Salman performing power-packed action sequences or say intensifying his chemistry with Katrina, well you can’t help but vouch for this one of a blockbuster coming our way. Also read: Just 13 clicks of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai journey captured by Ali Abbas Zafar

No wonder Salman too is feeling equally “wonderful” after wrapping up the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. Having finally shot for his climax sequence, SK just took to Twitter and wrote, “Leaving #AbuDhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for #TigerZindaHai, had a wonderful time.” Here, check out the tweet below:

Leaving #AbuDhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for #TigerZindaHai, had a wonderful time . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 14, 2017

When Salman was recently asked to comment on Tiger Zinda Hai, he had confidently replied, “Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action.” “The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films.” He makes another interesting revelation, “The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!,” he added further.

All said and done, it wouldn’t be wrong to claim that Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be the only saving grace for Bollywood this year considering fans as well as the trade pundits already have their bets placed on this blockbuster in the making. Are you too rooting for Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates!