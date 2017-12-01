Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif twin to win our hearts with their irresistible chemistry in this latest mag shoot!

Can a day start off on any better note? We don’t think so. Seeing Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle on a magazine cover together is nothing less than a treat for sore eyes. It won’t be wrong to say that this month belongs to this former couple, thanks to the exit of Padmavati. Salman and Kat’s Tiger Zinda Hai is the only big release in December but that’s enough to bail Bollywood out of its dull phase. While the duo’s chemistry has always been a hot topic of discussion, their latest magazine shoot together has raised the hotness bar to another level. With Salman’s suave and Katrina’s oomph, this magazine cover is unarguably the hottest one of this year. Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan Exclusive pics: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif gazing at each other is pure LOVE

Gracing the cover of Vogue India's December issue, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif mark their return as one of the most successful jodis of B-town. There is something about Katrina Kaif that intrigues everyone. While her on-screen persona comes across as bubbly, chirpy and perky, her off-screen persona is quite unlike her contemporaries as the quintessential outsider is a self-confessed recluse and chooses to surface only when there is movie release on the anvil. But the same can't be said about this good looking actor. There's an aura around him and his attitude is generally something that sets him apart from the rest. Dabbling in acting and producing films, Salman does it all with his signature, enviable swag. Spontaneous, natural and always striking a chord with his fans is how we would define Mr Khan for you. Coming to Kat, she always strides with a strong sartorial game in tow and her promotional style files is a testament to the same. She likes to play it natural, cool and hates to fuss around anything.

The reel life ‘IT’ couple, Salman – Kat look totally sizzling together as a powerful duo in black on Vogue India’s December cover. And that’s exactly what the entire issue is all about. You know what’s the thing about Salman that we love the most? Well, it’s the way he carries himself. He doesn’t need to be dressed appropriately or in a certain way to look classy and desirable. He looks dapper even in the most basic attires and can steal your heart just with his infectious charm. While Kat went all sexy in a backless sheer black dress, the actor kept it casual like always and still made our heart skip a beat. The look in his eyes can make any girl fall for him.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai trailer received all the love and appreciation from the actors’ fans. They couldn’t stop gushing about this reel life power couple and can’t hold their horses until 22nd December, the date when their action thriller will hit the screens across the nation.