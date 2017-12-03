Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai is a tribute to Yash Chopra, says Ali Abbas Zafar

“Tiger Zinda Hai” director Ali Abbas Zafar says the film’s new track “Dil diyan gallan”, is a love ballad shot in a way reminiscent of the way classic Yash Chopra songs. Backed by the Yash Raj Films banner, “Tiger Zinda Hai” features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. For the song “Dil diyan gallan”, the actors shot in Austria.

“I have always wanted to pay a tribute to the classic Yash Chopra romantic songs which I have grown up loving. And I’m thrilled that I finally got that song in ‘Dil diyan gallan, an out-and-out romantic ballad on the lines of classic, beautiful love songs that the banner is remembered for by generations,” Zafar said in a statement. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are stealing hearts in this love ballad; watch video)

“The song follows the same form/signature of a classic Yash Chopra song – aesthetic, inspired by the innocence of old school romances and at the same time, focuses on mature, deeply felt love,” he added, Vishal-Shekhar have composed the Irshad Kamil-penned song, which is sung by Atif Aslam. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed Salman-Katrina’s romance for the song, which has a bit of waltz. The film will release on December 22.