Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai beats Golmaal Again to become one of the top 10 grossing films of all time

What a brilliant end to the year 2017! Tiger Zinda Hai became one of the top grossing films of the year and just beat Golmaal Again’s lifetime collections. Salman Khan even beat the lifetime collections of his own film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, with Tiger Zinda Hai. This is also the best birthday gift to Bhai, his film turning out to be a hit at the box office. The movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just eight days and has made a total of Rs 217.60 crores at the box office. But not just 2017, TZH is also one of the all-time top grossing movies.

Though it didn’t manage to beat Kick, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it is still great to see it in the top 10 all-time grossing films. TZH is at the tenth position currently but we wonder if it will jump up in the list considering it’s a long weekend and New Year’s. Salman and Katrina sure have a lot of reasons to party now except for the New Year’s bash. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the opening weekend itself. It was no surprise that it reached Rs 200 crores in eight days. The upcoming week will determine if TZH will break Sultan’s record or not, which was Rs 300.45 crores. (ALSO READ: With Rs 217.60 crore in 8 days for Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan breaks his own record set by Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)

The audience and the critics have been raving about Katrina’s performance in the movie. This is what our rxpert critic, Tushar Joshi, had to say about the movie in his review, “Surrender yourself to Tiger and Zoya’s charm and watch Tiger Zinda Hai for the sheer value of what it offers – adrenaline rushing entertainment. Salman’s superstardom hasn’t got such a good homage by a director in a very long time.” And we quite agree with it. The mega action entertainer also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra, Siddharth Basu and Sajjad Delafrooz.

Produced under Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Salman and Katrina’s Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in 2012. The first film was directed by Kabir Khan, who last directed Salman in Tubelight, which didn’t impress the audience as much as we thought it would. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.