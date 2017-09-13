Just 13 clicks of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai journey captured by Ali Abbas Zafar

Only if Christmas could come early as that’s when Bollywood’s much awaited film, Tiger Zinda Hai will finally hit the screens. I mean, no seriously! How we have been waiting for this one which is not only a sequel to the 2012 hit, Ek Tha Tiger but also sees the return of ex lovers Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan on the big screen after 5 years. No wonder their chemistry has already got the tongues wagging with many hoping to see them reunite even in real life. But you know what’s more? While Salman and Katrina are busy shooting for the last leg of the film in Abu Dhabi right now. It’s director Ali Abbas Zafar who is pumping up our excitement by sharing timely updates on everything running behind the scenes. Also read: Fans feel Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees’ record this year

Like, the candid pictures that Ali keeps sharing of say Katrina whispering love into Salman’s ears or say the latter staring at the actress as she gazes at the sun. In fact, Ali has been even posting these little gifs and stills of Salman performing some deadly action sequences with guns and fire, which only proves how this sequel is turning out to be an insane blend of romance and action.

Here check out a quick B-roll of what’s happening on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman and Katrina…

Lift off. Shoot begins in 3 days @TigerZindaHaipic.twitter.com/M0dZikSfkg — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 13, 2017

Action preparations in full swing @TigerZindaHai with #Tom Struthers and team 🙂 . Shoot stars tmrw . Nervous and excited pic.twitter.com/2geH4jpsmp — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2017

Straight from New York , with no sleep @BeingSalmanKhan jumps in for horse riding training @TigerZindaHai #morocco pic.twitter.com/mfOgbuUlDY — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 17, 2017

When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say ” please Palto Na” pic.twitter.com/NjgHMBL9lq — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 21, 2017

Spend all the money shooting the film now we are on the road 😉@TigerZindaHai #morocco pic.twitter.com/49nATuoCVH — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 29, 2017

Last 22 days to go @TigerZindaHai , heavy duty climax action to begin from tomorrow, Nervous & excitement 🙂 pic.twitter.com/t03P9EDdG1 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 26, 2017

And Katrina over orders again, day off lunch with @TigerZindaHai team #AbuDhabi . pic.twitter.com/4rpguF00pI — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 1, 2017

Heat , Guns & blazing Fire, I hope this December is going to be Warm @TigerZindaHai 🙂 pic.twitter.com/I15jS7OFma — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 6, 2017

Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai#behind the scenes, last few days of shoot 🙂 pic.twitter.com/B5BoVrVLk9 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 11, 2017

When Salman was recently asked to comment on Tiger Zinda Hai, he had confidently replied, “Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action.” “The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films.” He makes another interesting revelation, “The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!,” he added further.

All said and done, it wouldn’t be wrong to claim that Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be the only saving grace for Bollywood this year considering fans as well as the trade pundits already have their bets placed on this blockbuster in the making. Are you too rooting for Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates!