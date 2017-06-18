Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu are ‘bonding bonding’ and it’s ‘cute cute’ – view pic

Whenever Salman Khan shares the screenspace with a child artist, we tend to see a lot of offscreen chill scenes between him and the kids. Remember how he would enjoy Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni’s company during and even after the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, someone called encore because it’s all happening again, this time with the Chinese lad, Matin! You might be well aware by now that Matin is a part of Salman’s Tubelight. The actor has shared a pretty cute pic of himself ‘bonding bonding’ with his co-star onscreen. He has released a still from the film where you can see him walk the woods in Matin’s company. And we have to go say, it is cu-ute!

Matin’s role in the film is of prime prominence as he accompanies the actor in his journey to find his brother. You might think that the onscreen bonding is all that’s there between Matin and Salman but that’s not true. In case you don’t remember, recently this year, the young star flew down to attend one of Khans parties, where he was constantly following the superstar like a puppy. Heck, even Salman was ensuring that he keeps Matin company as he is his guest, after all. So just onscreen rapport isn’t something that dwells between them. It is weird that for the promotions, they aren’t bringing in either Matin or Zhu Zhu (his love interest in the film). Perhaps he might answer that as and when time comes.

Although the plot of Tubelight seems like a reverse Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman seeking out to his brother Sohail (who is at war with China at the border), we’re still excited to see the actor try a different role. If you have seen the trailer, you’d know that it isn’t the usual Salman Khan we’ll be seeing but that of a slow individual. Since we’ve never come across such a portrayal by him, we’re all the more curious to see what will he do. Plus, watching the Khan brothers share screen space for a more emotional movie is also an add on factor to fuel our excitement.

