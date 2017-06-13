Guaranteed Blockbuster! Salman Khan and Prabhas to star in Rohit Shetty’s next?

After the success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas has become the most sought after actor across India. Not only does every South director want to work with him, but also the top Bollywood filmmakers are trying to woo him for acting in their film. Recently we revealed to you how Karan Johar is planning to give Prabhas his big Bollywood debut, however neither parties have confirmed this news till date. Now we hear something even bigger! Reportedly Prabhas is going to make his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan.

Yes, we aren’t kidding! According to a report in DNA After Hrs, Rohit Shetty is very keen to cast Prabhas in his next action film, but there’s more. He wants to make it a huge Blockbuster and wants to compete against the likes of Baahubali 2, And hence, he wants Prabhas to work alongside Salman Khan in his next. With this move, not only will Rohit perform the casting coup of the century, but will also guarantee a universal appeal for the film across India and the world. This will, in turn, help the film compete against the biggest of biggest films across the globe. (ALSO READ – Does Prabhas consider himself a bigger star than Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan? Watch EXCLUSIVE interview)

However, let us tell you that even if Prabhas and Salman agree for the film, Rohit will have to wait. Prabhas has committed to one more film after Saaho and he is very particular about his commitments. Salman Khan also has several movies lined up from Dabangg 3 to a film with Remo D’Souza to a movie with Atul Agnihotri and a couple of others. So even if this film does happen, don’t expect to see it before 2019. But we are sure, Prabhas and Salman Khan’s partnership for a film will be explosive! Sadly, we will have to wait and watch if things do fall into place. (ALSO READ – Prabhas’ look in Saaho REVEALED!)

Anyway, so you also hope that Salman and Prabhas come together for Rohit Shetty’s next? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!