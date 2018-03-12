Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza start shooting for the ‘last lap’ of Race 3 – view pic

Salman Khan is working day and night to complete his next, Race 3, which is scheduled to release this Eid. The actor and the team have made it to Abu Dhabi and have kickstarted what they are calling as the “last lap” of shooting. As director Remo D’Souza posted a picture from the sets of the film, captioned as, “#last lap #AbuDhabi #race3 #eid2018.” In the picture, we see the clapboard of the film in front of a yellow sports car. And while everyone of you might think it is Salman who is driving the car, just wait to be surprised! If you look closely, you will realise that Daisy Shah is behind the wheel of this yellow monster. Check out the image below!

From what we hear, this last schedule is going to be one of the longest one for the Race 3 team. They will be shooting for one and a half months in Abu Dhabi, where most of the action and chase sequences will be recorded. A dance number will also be shot, along with some other sequences from the movie. Well, now we just can’t wait to see Salman behind the wheel of the Ferrari. How excited are you? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Salman Khan to drive Dubai’s richest kid’s Ferrari in Race 3?)

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is the third installment of the hit franchise. While the first two parts had Saif Ali Khan play the titular role, the third part has Salman Khan playing the lead. Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah are also part of the film. Anyway, with the movie is scheduled to release during Eid 2018, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Race 3 right here.