Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan headed to the same place last night and we know why – View pics

Be it on screen or off screen, it’s always a treat to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan come together in one frame. Well, that could have been the case last night as both the Khans attended the same wedding but somehow they didn’t meet there. Last night, Shah Rukh and Salman came together under one roof at Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter’s wedding. The internet is flooded with Shah Rukh and Salman’s pictures from the wedding ceremony which was an extravagant affair. But before you get your hopes too high, let me tell you, both the Khans didn’t really bump into each other. They were both present at the wedding but their timings were different. How we wish we got to see them together! I mean, it’s been quite some time since we saw them together last, no? Of course Tubelight is an exception but they shot for it ages ago. So, SRK and Salman, if you are reading this, we would love to see you both together again and that too real soon! ALSO READ: [Photos] Salman Khan steps out wearing a new accessory and it’s got us highly fascinated!

My daughter Aditi got married to Ajay- son of Girija and Shekar Iyer from Tamil Nadu. Maya & I seek your blessings & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/VY5RhCtl23 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 3, 2017

If these pictures are anything to go by, Shah Rukh looked dapper in an all-black suit and like always, this man stole our heartbeat yet again! Shah Rukh’s uber cool style has always managed to woo us and in these pictures too, he looks damn handsome. Also, the stubble looks so damn hot! Talking about Salman, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport, returning from the wedding where he, too, was seen wearing black shirt and black pants. Much to our surprise, he wasn’t seen wearing his bracelet which he usually wears and instead, this time he opted for a locket.