Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s brotherly act will escalate your excitement for Tubelight – watch video

With Tubelight’s release dates nearing, the makers have shared yet another dialogue promo from the film. And to be honest, every promo is all the more endearing. The latest video has a segment of Salman and Sohail training hard to become an soldiers, ready to battle against China. From what we know and have seen in the promos, Salman’s character who is challenged and slow. And once again, he has us floored with his cute demeanour. Lakshmann wants to pursue being in the army like his brother and he is trying just as much as everyone to be on the team. However, the army general tells him that he cannot be a part of it for reasons best known to him. And just as his face turns long, Bharat butts in and saves the day by telling him that he has to stay at the base camp to protect the soldiers. The reason why we described this scene was to let you know how adorable it is. The change in expression of Salman from a dejection to enthusiasm is too sweet to miss.

One thing we’re convinced about is that the film is going to be a tearjerker with the amount of emotional moments plus the brothers’ relationship too. Ever since we saw the trailer, we’ve been waiting to watch what Kabir Khan has in store for us. Just like how he made our sentiments explode in the form of tears while watching Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman is gonna do the same with Tubelight. Anyway, check out the video below.

Slated to release next week, the film is going to be just the apt kinda Eidi for Bhai fans, who are too excited for it. Plus, watching Salman and Sohail’s brotherhood is going to be awesome in another level. Not to forget, how the actors themselves revealed that there was no acting necessary to play brothers because of the kind of personal rapport they share offscreen. The Khan family is the kind who always stand by each other so in a way, as we watch Tubelight, this is something we’re going to keep on our mind. The film also stars Zhu Zhu and Om Puri in pivotal roles. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…