Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan to double up in Judwaa 2 climax?

Judwaa, a 1997 screwball comedy, was more than just a film for 90s kids like us. It reminds us of a lot of stuff as it is filled with memories. If we loved Salman Khan as both Prem and Raja, we also loved dancing on the songs which were a rage then. A sequel is getting made with Varun Dhawan in the lead but can it be devoid of the original Judwaa? Of course not and that’s why reports are abound that Salman in twin roles will meet Varun’s avatars in the climax of the sequel. (Also read: Not just a cameo, Salman Khan will also recreate his iconic dance number with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2)

A source told Mid-Day, “Salman will appear as both, Raja and Prem, his twin characters from the film who have aged by 20 years. His judwaa will come face-to-face with Varun’s double role, possibly bantering in the climax scene.” Now that will be one hell of a climax, we believe. We are anyway psyched to see Varun recreate the roles that were done perfectly by Salman before and now watching all four of them together will be a definite high. Don’t you think so? And here we were expecting just a peek-a-boo cameo by the Tubelight actor in the film. Who knew the makers of Judwaa 2 were planning something even better?!

When Sajid Nadiadwala was asked about Salman and also Karisma Kapoor’s cameos in the film, he had said, “The best thing is saamne se they are saying that they want to be a part of the film. They will not be having a sketched role as a character. They will come in as a special character.” So the actor will definitely be there in the film but what about Karisma? What will she be doing? All these questions have made us very curious about this sequel. But guess we will have to wait till September 29 for the same. Well, as long as there’s something good in store for us, we don’t mind. Right peeps?