Salman Khan announces the release date of Loveratri… well almost! – read tweet

All that fans want is Salman Khan to be really active on Twitter. The actor tweeted the release date of Aayush Sharma’s debut film, Loveratri with a trivia for fans. And we cracked it. To be honest, it wasn’t that hard a trivia. Aayush’s debut, Loveratri will be releasing on 5th October 2018. Bhai tweeted saying, “#Loveratri releasing 224 days from today… batao kya date hai release ki”. Now that’s such a Salman way of announcing a new project on social media. But here’s the catch. When Bhai had released the poster of the film, the release date was 21st September 2018 on the poster. As per Bhai’s calculations, it looks like they decided to postpone the film to 5th October.

Warina Hussain will be playing the female lead opposite Aayush in the film and Bhai got fans super excited when he announced that he has finally found a girl. He, obviously, clarified later that he has found the perfect lead for Aayush in the film. Warina has done a couple of music videos and TV commercials. The poster of the film was quite festive since it revolved around Navratri. Fans are pretty excited about the film and we are quite curious to know why Bhai decided to push the release to October. (ALSO READ: Loveratri poster: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are all set to win hearts with their Dandiya Raas – view pic)

#Loveratri releasing 224 days from today… batao kya date hai release ki . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 23, 2018

Though instead of playing the trivia Bhai posted, fans have replied to the tweet by telling him how much they love him and pictures of him. Salman had released the poster of the film on Valentine’s Day wishing everyone Loveratri. Check out the poster here.

Salman is currently shooting for Race 3 and keeps sharing videos from the location for fans. He also has another film called Bharat in his bag, he is yet to start shooting for it. But coming back to Loveratri’s release, what are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.