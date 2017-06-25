Salman Khan answers Google’s Most Asked Questions and you simply cannot miss it – watch video

Okay guys there have been some questions that you have possibly typed on your Google search about Salman Khan. May be you found answers to some and you did not find to some others, also most of these answers might not have been verified. So we decided to get the superstar to answer these questions that you have typed on the browser. Salman Khan marked his debut on BollywoodLife Google Autocomplete and this is a video you simply cannot afford to miss. The actor literally lets us into his life, unveiling and revealing some details that fans might be happy to lap up. From his famous firoza (turquoise) bracelet to whether he is related to Shah Rukh Khan; Salman Khan says it all in this interview…

Considering that Salman was one of the early poster boys for fitness, we weren’t one bit surprised to see that fans wanted to know about what the actor eats, his diet and what does he LOVE. The responses were basic and something that would bowl you over. Simplicity could be the actor’s middle name as he reveals his food habits and high regards for loyalty. Another question that is often asked to the actor on social media is about his relationship and the actor in his inimitable style quipped “Salman Khan is always in a relationship”. We bet that this response would only add fuel to rumours of his relationship with Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor also spoke about his name. And yes, ever wanted to know the actor’s net worth? The star himself is clueless. But yes, he’s very clear about his favourite song and it’s Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya. And yes, all those of you who have been wanting to find out what is the secret behind his super fit look, Salman said he spends more and more time in the gym.



