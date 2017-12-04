Salman Khan appoints Varun Dhawan as his new photographer and we are already digging his pictures

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are two people we cheer all the time. If one is our bhaijaan, the other one is the cutest actor of the industry. Together, they are a riot. Salman has always been fond of Varun. He had even sent his jeans he wore during the shoot of Judwaa when the young actor started shooting for the remake of the same. Salman even did a cameo in the film which everyone loved. Judwaa 2 is one of the biggest hits of 2017. In fact, if you remember Salman had even announced Varun and Alia Bhatt’s names as the new cast of Shhuddhi. Guess the superstar is so enamoured by him that now he has appointed Dhawan as his personal photographer. At least that’s what we could gather from Salman Khan’s tweet.

Varun loves Salman. He loves everything that Khan does on or off screen. So it doesn’t surprise us to see what he is doing here. You can see in the pictures, how intently Varun is clicking the Tubelight actor. Salman is obviously looking pretty cool in his attire getting ready to set the stage on fire while Varun can be seen happily clicking his pictures from behind. Now we knew you would want to know what Varun clicked and thus we have that for you too. First check out Salman’s tweet.

Mera Naya photographer kaisa laga 🙂 pic.twitter.com/G0c0YGzToQ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 4, 2017

Now see what Varun clicked behind Salman Khan.

PTI had quoted Varun saying, “I enjoyed watching Salman bhai. I got this opportunity to do this film (Judwaa 2). I got transported to this world when I used to watch films in theatres with my family and after that I wanted to be in this world, so I want to entertain people as much as I can.”