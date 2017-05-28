Salman Khan begins the promotions of Tubelight on India Banega Manch – view HQ pics!

Woohoo! Salman Khan has begun the promotions of Tubelight. It has begun on the sets of India Banega Manch. It is not surprising that Salman chose a Colors show given his association with the channel. Moreover, India Banega Manch is a mass show. The format of the show allows people from nooks and corners of the country to showcase their talent. It fits in beautifully with the actor’s image of a mass superstar. Salman Khan went on the sets looking like a real Bhai. He was wearing light blue denims, a black tee with HYPE written on it, belt and glares. It is the iconic Salman Khan look. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu will soon come to India to promote the film, confirms Kabir Khan)

Well, with Salman on the house, there cannot be any shortage of entertainment. The superstar cracked jokes, sang and danced on the show along with host Krushna Abhishek who seemed very happy to see him. The arena also reminds us a lot of his setting from Sultan. Though the sun was beating down Salman’s face he did not look a wee bit tired. With Tubelight being one of the biggest releases of the year, we can expect the pr0motions to be as grand. Take a look at these snaps…(Also Read: Before Salman Khan, 5 ‘Tubelight’s we had loved and adored in movies and TV shows)

We know that even Sohail Khan is a part of Colors with Chote Miyaan Dhakkad. The two brothers seem to be in their elements during the shoot. We guess that Krushna Abhishek found it a little tough to match Bhai’s energy levels. It looks like Salman thoroughly pulled Krushna’s legs on the show that also has Mona Singh as a host. Kabir Khan’s Tubelight is the official remake of the film Little Boy. It is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war of 1962. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is the female lead while Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…