Salman Khan cannot take his eyes off Katrina Kaif and here’s proof – view pic

Ex couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of our favourite onscreen jodis ever. Not only do they look good together, they always set the silver screen on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry. The duo has reunited for Tiger Zinda Hai after five long years and even though it’s been so long, looks like they still share that same bond. We recently showed you seven pictures that make us feel that they might be getting back together. However, now we have proof that Salman Khan cannot take his eyes off Katrina Kaif on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of the duo from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. In the image, we see Salman staring at Katrina Kaif even though she is busy taking a picture of the sunset in Abu Dhabi. Quite clearly, the actor is not interested in seeing the beautiful view, but has his eyes glued to the pretty lady. Ali also captioned the image as, “Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot.” Check out the picture above and share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Fans feel Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees’ record this year)

Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot 🙂 pic.twitter.com/B5BoVrVLk9 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 11, 2017

The whole team is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in the sweltering heat of Abu Dhabi. As per Ali’s tweet, we figure that Salman and Katrina will wrap up this final schedule soon and complete the patch work for the movie in Mumbai later on. Being the sequel to a hit film like Ek Tha Tiger, there is a lot of excitement and anticipation for the film. And looking at all the pictures and videos that have been released till now, we can surely say that it is not only going to be bigger than the prequel, but you can also expect a lot more action and romance when Tiger Zinda Hai hits the screens on December 23 this year…