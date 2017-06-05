It’s happening! Salman Khan confirms his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali – read details

Salman Khan’s date diary is choc-a-block for the next two years, with Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai, Remo D’Souza’s dance film, sister Alvira Khan-Agnihotri’s untitled film, and brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3. Now, the buzz is that director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali has approached Salman for a film, which he’s considering taking up.

If the project pans out, the two would be reuniting after a decade ­­­— their last film together was Saawariya in 2007. Salman and Bhansali had a fallout when the director chose to cast Salman’s arch rival Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas in 2002, and sidestepped him to cast Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish and Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani. However, last year, Bhansali paid Salman a visit at his home to clear the air. Since then, they’ve been quite cordial with each other. In fact, Salman was one of the first people to reach out to Sanjay after he was attacked while filming Padmavati in Jaipur. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan: We’ve not achieved even 10 per cent of the stardom Rajesh Khanna and Kumar Gaurav enjoyed)

Now that their estrangement is history, they may team up again. Salman confirms, “We’ve been discussing a script. If it does happen, it’ll happen only after I finish all the films that I’ve taken up.” Other than that, it will be a departure from Bhansali’s period films, Salman doesn’t know much about the project since he’s not had a script narration yet. “Sanjay will give me a narration once he finishes Padmavati,” Salman says.