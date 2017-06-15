​​Unbelievable! Salman Khan couldn’t stop laughing at Katrina Kaif when he saw her CRY..

That might be hard for you to believe, but yes, it actually happened! Katrina Kaif was once weeping like crazy and Salman Khan couldn’t stop laughing at her.. But this isn’t exactly what you’re thinking.

Now we all know that Ms Kaif doesn’t have a filmi background. So being an outsider, Katrina Kaif has had her own share of ups and downs during the start of her Bollywood career. So during her struggling days when Kat was chucked out of a film, the actress couldn’t help but cry her eyes out and Salman.. well, he laughed at her. Throwing light on the incident recently in an interview with Filmfare, the actress said, “He always had a lot of belief in me. I was to be a part of the movie Saaya. Anurag Basu was the director, John Abraham was the hero and I was cast in the film. I was called one night for a shot. It was a silent shot, that too I was playing a ghost. It was a passing shot. After shooting for two days, I was told I am chucked out. When I left the room, I started crying, I was bawling my eyes out.” (ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif ready to jet set to Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai – read details)

Adding further, the 33 – year – old actress said, “Sometime in the day, I met Salman and I’m weeping, and he’s just laughing. I started to think he’s so mean. I’m thinking my career is over and I’ve been chucked out from my first film and it’s the end of my life and he’s laughing? He finally gave in and calmed me down saying, you don’t understand, this doesn’t mean anything. I know where you’re going to go from here, these things happen, I don’t have an answer but these things happen, you’ll see. Just keep your focus and work hard.” See, we told you there was more to it! How sweet of you, Salman!

Salman and Katrina are one of the most loved jodis on screen and off screen too, the actors share a damn good rapport. Heaping praises of her Tiger Zinda Hai co – star, Katrina added further, “We all know that Salman has the kind of heart that loves to help people. But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he didn’t try to make things different for me, he encouraged me every moment to stand up, find my own feet and work hard.”

Katrina is next going to be seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor.