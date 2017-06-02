Salman Khan couldn’t take his eyes off Katrina Kaif at the IIFA 2017 press conference and we have captured it in just 3 clicks

You know Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one gorgeous looking couple! I mean, there are very few celebrity couples who make a terrific pair on-screen and Katrina and Salman are definitely one among them. When the first picture of Katrina and Salman from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai came out, it created a whirlwind of sorts on the internet.. And just in case you’ve missed seeing the duo together after that, you are in for a treat! The good-looking looking couple was snapped at the IIFA 2017 press conference today and well, they looked ravishing together, like always! And what caught our fancy was that Bhai couldn’t take his eyes off Ms Kaif. I mean of course we know that they are just good friends but the way Salman looks at Katrina in these pictures is just way too cute.. It would only make you want to see them start dating again! After all they do make one hot pair! (ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif offer a sneak peek into their romance in Tiger Zinda Hai – Watch video)

Just look at them! There’s this special chemistry, a spark that they have! And they can set the screens on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry.. quite literally! No wonder why fans just cannot wait for Tiger Zinda Hai to hit the movie screens. For those who don’t know, the film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was Salman and Katrina’s last film together.

Just so you know, the much prestigious IIFA awards are going to be held in July this year in New York and Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were present at the press conference today. Set to be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York on the 14th & 15th of July, the 18th Edition of IIFA Awards will witness the felicitation of powerhouse performances and films at the highly anticipated awards night.