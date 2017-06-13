Salman Khan DECODES the success of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and we could not agree more

Salman Khan is one of the BIGGEST superstars in Bollywood. Over the past few years, he has been ruling the box office by delivering huge hits one after the other. However, a Telugu star – Prabhas rocked the ticket window this year and took it over completely. Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released a few months back and it broke all the box office records in India and across several overseas markets. In fact, the South actor’s film has raked in more than Rs 1000 crore in India itself. With such humongous numbers coming in, every other star would be astonished, right? Well, Salman is surely impressed. In fact, he is so impressed that the actor has now started to look at box office numbers too…

But that’s not it! Salman has also taken an effort and decoded the real reason why Baahubali 2 was such a huge success. Talking to DNA After Hrs, Salman mentioned ,”I will tell you why numbers have become such a big thing. The most amazing thing about Baahubali’s success is that the Hindi audiences are so accepting. They have made a Telugu film so large, even though they do not know south heroes apart from three or four of them. South audiences know us there; yet, our films do not do that volume of business because their fans have an extraordinary sense of loyalty to their actors. Fan following is very strong — if there is a Kamal Haasan fan, then he will be a Kamal fan forever; Rajinikanth fan will be a Rajinikanth fan for life. We have piracy here; one should try indulging in piracy there, fan clubs wouldn’t allow it. Whether a politician or the underworld does it, they don’t give a damn; they will fight it.” (ALSO READ – Guaranteed Blockbuster! Salman Khan and Prabhas to star in Rohit Shetty’s next?)

Earlier, Salman even conceded defeat and mentioned how his next release, Tubelight will not be able to beat Baahubali 2. But can Tiger Zinda Hai come close? Well, time will tell! Till then stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from B-town right here…