They’ve often been quizzed about their equation at press conferences, interview and even by fans on social media. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship and animosity is something that we’ve all seen unfold in public. While people have had stories to tell about these two stars, the duo has refrained from any kind of mud slinging and often put up a united from. Even on social media both these actors have separately reprimanded fans from calling names or badmouthing the other. Every time these two heroes come together at an event the media too goes berserk, because there is a genuine camaraderie that stands out. And guess what we played the BollywoodLife Google Autocomplete with Salman Khan we had several such moments where the actor managed to surprise us with his answers. One of the most asked questions about the Tubelight star online was “Is Salman Khan related to Shah Rukh Khan?”, his response made us smile.

Salman said, “Yes, yes, yes, by love. Salman Khan is related (to Shah Rukh Khan), it’s different kind of bonding. It’s a friendship bonding. It’s a brotherhood thing.” Now for all those haters who often pit these two heroes against each other, this response might just end their life’s biggest purpose. Salman also revealed in the same interview that he has an old picture of Shah Rukh and him on his mobile phone. In our interview the Kick 2 hero reminisced the good old days. (LEAKED pics of Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight are going viral!)

Shah Rukh and Salman return to the silver screen after almost a decade in Kabir Khan’s directorial venture Tubelight. And if Salman is to be believed then it did not take the actor a lot of convincing to bring his buddy on board. A few stills of SRK’s cameo in the movie were recently leaked online and fans have gone berserk ever since. This film also marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in Bollywood and child artist Matin Rey Tangu. Will Salman’s Tubelight manage to beat his earlier films with Kabir Khan? Well, watch this space for Tubelight box office updates.