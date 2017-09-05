Salman Khan did NOT suffer from a heat stroke – read inside details from Tiger Zinda Hai sets

Well, Salman Khan certainly meant his dialogue “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, fir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta“. The actor is currently in Abu Dhabi filming for his upcoming action flick Tiger Zinda Hai directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Today there were reports suggesting that the actor suffered a heat stroke. A newspaper report read: “Many outdoor shoots are scheduled and the temperature is touching 50 degrees celsius. On one such shoot, Salman suffered from heat stroke, but continued shooting for the scene despite being advised to rest.” A BollywoodLife source close to Salman Khan revealed that there’s not truth to this. Our source informed us, “Salman did not suffer a heat stroke. Yes, the temperature was scorching hot and it was tough climatic conditions to film a high octane action sequence. However, Salman was fine and did not have any such health issue on the sets. And yes, he continues to work with the same rigour and dedication on every film set. In fact, he has been shooting round the clock.”

After Tubelight, Salman Khan returns back with his Sultan filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for Tiger Zinda Hai which was originally helmed by Kabir Khan. Yash Raj Films decided to change the director, however retained Salman’s heroine Katrina Kaif as the film’s female lead. After which Khan will kick start Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. Salman will reunite with Kick heroine Jacqueline Fernandez in this film. BollywoodLife had reported EXCLUSIVELY that the makers had approached Amitabh Bachchan for a key role in the film, while Big B has confirmed this news he’s yet to give a final nod to this project.

As for Tiger Zinda Hai, we will not just see Salman Khan kick some ass in this spy action thriller, but the film’s leading lady Katrina Kaif will also showcase her action avatar in this one. Come back right here for more news and goss from the set of TZH.